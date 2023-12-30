Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $496.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

