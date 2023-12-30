Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $205.76 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.69 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

