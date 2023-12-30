Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

