Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

