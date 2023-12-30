Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,725 shares of company stock valued at $41,846,447 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

