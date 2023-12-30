Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.5 %

IBP opened at $182.74 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

