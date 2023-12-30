Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,030 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 579,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 406,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 822,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

