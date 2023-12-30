Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.