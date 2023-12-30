Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.12

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 23010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

