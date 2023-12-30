Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 54.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
