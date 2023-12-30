KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

