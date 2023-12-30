Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

