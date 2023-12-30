KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

