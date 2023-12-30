KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Enbridge by 12.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 43,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 461,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.5% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 669,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.