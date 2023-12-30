Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

