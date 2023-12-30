Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

