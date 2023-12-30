Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $339,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average of $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

