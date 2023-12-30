Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

