Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5958 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45.

Banco Macro has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Banco Macro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.