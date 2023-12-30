Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.74 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $48.74 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,120,708,260 coins and its circulating supply is 22,120,708,407 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,117,527,283.41845. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11916197 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $69,757,597.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

