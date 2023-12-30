Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $880.61 million and approximately $58.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.12 or 0.05459481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00093360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

