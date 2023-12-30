Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 393,125 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bakkt alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 753,001 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $1,694,252.25.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $290,412.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90.

Bakkt Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $2.23 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bakkt by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bakkt by 25.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bakkt by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 295,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKKT

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.