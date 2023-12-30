Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.89.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $828.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.