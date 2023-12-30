USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 985,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 271,848 shares.The stock last traded at $24.06 and had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,947,759.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

