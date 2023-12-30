TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.87

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.83, with a volume of 14007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$92.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6208482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.