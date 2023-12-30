Vipshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 198% compared to the typical volume of 1,407 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.