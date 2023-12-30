Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 15429207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.