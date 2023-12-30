Origin Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 462% compared to the average volume of 539 call options.

Origin Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,828 shares in the company, valued at $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $64,823 over the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 501.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

