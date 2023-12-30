Cytokinetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 8,049 call options.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

