iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.69

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.69 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 17030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

