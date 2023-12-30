Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 9,541 put options.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.15 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

