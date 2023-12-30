Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,316 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the average daily volume of 1,043 put options.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $15.59 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,748,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 17,873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,190,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,955 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

