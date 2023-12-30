FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.61

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.61 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 3299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 156,146 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

