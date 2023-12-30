Investors Buy High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 36,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the average daily volume of 21,432 put options.

NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

