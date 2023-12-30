Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 66,870 shares.The stock last traded at $13.48 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Noah alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Noah

Noah Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $881.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Noah by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.