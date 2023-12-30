Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 10.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 13,784,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,168,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

