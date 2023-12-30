Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Up 9.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 470,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 797,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

