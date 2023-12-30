IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 7.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.93. 32,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 279,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $171,614. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

