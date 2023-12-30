Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 1,603,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,136,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

