Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 6,328,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,106,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $31,924,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

