Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 5.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.37. 776,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,204,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $540.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

