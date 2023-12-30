Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. 173,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,210,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANA. Citigroup began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.