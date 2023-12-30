Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.27. 1,779,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,037,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.