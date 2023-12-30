Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 4.7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.38. 296,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 924,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.