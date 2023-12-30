TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 4.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.86. 1,508,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,889,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

