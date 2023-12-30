Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) Insider Rachelle Domansky Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS – Get Free Report) insider Rachelle Domansky acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,904.76).

Metals Australia Stock Performance

Metals Australia Company Profile

Metals Australia Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits and investment in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lithium, graphite, nickel, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Rainy graphite project that consists of 92 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 45.5 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

