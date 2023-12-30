Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.77. 898,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,785,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Frontier Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 99,803 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

