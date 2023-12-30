Jonathan Lee Kelly Purchases 2,050 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,664.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Culp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Culp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 33.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.