Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Brett A. Reber Sells 496 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $15,961.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,763.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

EQBK stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQBK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

