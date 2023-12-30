Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 10,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 85,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,779 shares of company stock worth $642,719. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.